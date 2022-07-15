Legislation designed to help miners suffering from black lung disease and their survivors get the benefits they need has been reintroduced in Congress by senators from West Virginia, Virginia and other states.
This week, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., Bob Casey, D-Penn. and Sherrod Brown,D-Ohio reintroduced the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act to ensure miners who have suffered from Black Lung disease and their survivors can access the benefits they need and deserve.
The legislation improves the existing Black Lung Benefits Program for miners and their survivors by increasing access to legal representation, protecting financial compensation against inflation and bankruptcy of self-insured coal companies and reducing wait times for processing claims to the benefits, according to a press release issued Thursday by Manchin.
“For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our nation to greatness and as a result, many of our miners suffer from Black Lung Disease. After their enormous sacrifices, they have earned the vital treatment and medical care they need. I am proud to reintroduce the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act with my colleagues to help our miners access the benefits they are entitled to and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help us pass this crucial legislation that supports our coal miners who have given so much to our great nation,” Manchin said.
“Virginia miners have helped power this nation for generations, risking their health and often developing deadly black lung disease while on the job,” Kaine stated. “Following their sacrifice, they’ve earned benefits to help them combat this debilitating disease. This legislation will make it easier for miners and their family members to receive these benefits in a fair and timely manner.”
“Every day, Virginia’s coal miners put their health at risk to power our country. We owe it to those battling black lung disease as a result of their years of work to ensure that they receive the medical care they deserve,” Warner said. “This legislation will allow more miners and their families to access care and benefits as they face this diagnosis.”
Congress established the Black Lung Benefits Act in conjunction with the Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act of 1969 to provide monthly compensation and medical coverage for coal miners who developed severe disabilities from Black Lung disease. The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act expands and improves the existing program to ensure the federal government is fulfilling its commitment to the nation’s coal miners. The legislation has been endorsed by several miner advocate groups, including United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (UCLC), BlueGreen Alliance and Appalachian Voices, according to Manchin.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.