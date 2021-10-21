BLUEFIELD — Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., quickly quelled published reports on Wednesday that indicated he was considering leaving the Democratic party.
“I have no control over the rumors,” Manchin said in an email statement to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “It’s bullshit.”
The story alleging Manchin’s possible party breakup was published on the website MotherJones.com.
According to the MotherJones story, Manchin reportedly “told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.”
Sources in the story are cited as “people who have heard Manchin discuss this.”
In editorial board sessions with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph prior to previous elections, Manchin has said he would not switch political parties.
He has told Daily Telegraph writers that the letter behind his name should not matter.
Wednesday’s MotherJones story also reported that Manchin would declare himself an “American Independent,” and that he had “devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.”
Manchin’s opposition to the size of the infrastructure bill has placed the Mountain State senator in the national spotlight.
With a slim Democratic majority in the Senate, Manchin’s support of the bill is critical to its passage.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden touted the spending bill in his hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday. The bill has now been scaled back to $2 trillion, according to Associated Press reports.
The president was optimistic that a deal among Democrats could be reached in the coming days.
“I think we’ll get a deal,” the AP reported Biden as saying.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
