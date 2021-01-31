Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this morning. Rain showers possible this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.