The final permit needed for a resumption of construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project has been approved.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who serves as chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced the approval of the final permit Friday. He said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a Department of the Army water crossing permit authorizing the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
“This announcement that the Mountain Valley pipeline finally has all permits needed to resume construction is great news for not only West Virginia, but the entire nation,” Manchin said. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline is essential to ensuring our nation’s energy and national security and providing affordable, reliable natural gas to hundreds of thousands of Americans. I am proud to have secured Mountain Valley’s approval in the recent debt ceiling legislation and am pleased to see the administration following the law and approving this vital project.”
The compromise debt ceiling deal reached earlier this month between Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden included a provision to speed up construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.
The 303-mile, 42-inch diameter pipeline that will carry natural gas from north central West Virginia to Chatham, Va. and beyond, was supposed to have been finished in 2018 at a cost of about $3.2 billion. But protests and federal permitting court cases have delayed the project and shot up the cost to about $6.5 billion.
One unfinished section of the project is a 3.5-mile stretch through the Jefferson National Forest across Peters Mountain in Monroe County into Giles County.
“The construction of this pipeline has been caught up in America’s broken permitting process for far too long, and I look forward to the day this important piece of energy infrastructure is up-and-running,” Manchin said.
Barring another legal challenge, construction on the project is expected to resume by July 1.
