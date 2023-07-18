The fight to continue construction on the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline project is apparently heading to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Tuesday that he has filed an Amicus Brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC’s, emergency application to vacate the latest stay issued by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.
The court issued a stay earlier this month despite bipartisan legislation passed by Congress, and signed into law by President Joe Biden, that ratified and approved all necessary permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in order for construction to resume. The law also stripped the 4th Circuit from jurisdiction over the case.
“I was proud to help ensure that the Mountain Valley Pipeline would finally be completed through ratification and approval of the project’s permits without further judicial review in the Fiscal Responsibility Act," Manchin, who serves as chair of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in the U.S. Senate, said. "But, yet again, this vital energy infrastructure project has been put on hold by the Fourth Circuit despite the new law clearly stating that the Fourth Circuit no longer has this authority. We cannot let this continue any longer. It’s a shame when members of Congress have to ask the Supreme Court to intervene to maintain the credibility of the laws that we have passed and the president has signed, but I am confident that the court will uphold our laws and allow construction of MVP to resume."
The brief reads in part: Section 324 constitutes a statutory determination that “the timely completion of construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is required in the national interest. It 'ratifies and approves all authorizations, permits,' and other approvals necessary to complete construction of the pipeline and allow it to begin operation. In doing so, section 324 changes the law governing completion of the pipeline. It supersedes the statutes pursuant to which the agency authorizations being contested in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals were issued, and it replaces them with a new law mandating federal agencies to issue and maintain the authorizations necessary to complete the pipeline."
While Manchin, and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both argue that the stay issued by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals is illegal because it ignores the law passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden, environmentalists argue that Congress overstepped its authority by enacting the law, and claim it violates the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution.
During a briefing last week with reporters, Capito also predicted that the case would end up in the Supreme Court.
“I am seriously totally astounded that the politicized court — the circuit court — would come in when Congress has spoken,” Capito said. “We spoke loud and clear six weeks to two months months ago that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is complete, all of their OKs and their permits are issued, and they should be moving ahead with hiring the thousands of West Virginias who will complete this.”
The 303-mile, 42-inch diameter pipeline that will carry natural gas from north central West Virginia to Chatham, Va. and beyond, was slated to be finished by late 2018 at a cost of about $3.2 billion. But protests and federal permitting court cases have delayed the project and increased its cost to about $6.5 billion.
One unfinished section of the project is a 3.5-mile stretch through the Jefferson National Forest across Peters Mountain in Monroe County into Giles County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.