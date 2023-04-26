Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., is not happy with the way the Inflation Reduction Act is being implemented, and he has threatened to vote to repeal it.
He also is urging Pres. Joe Biden to begin negotiations to make sure the debt ceiling is raised.
Manchin addressed the issues on a national talk show Monday night, releasing his statements on Tuesday.
The Inflation Reduction Act, which Manchin worked to craft and get passed, included provisions to protect and support fossil fuel energy.
But, he said, the Biden Administration is trying to go down a different path in implementing the act.
“They broke their word to the American public… This legislation was balanced,” he said. “In the next ten years, we are going to have enough fossil fuel to run our country and to help our allies around the world. We will also be investing in new technology for the future. Now, the Biden Administration has disregarded this completely. This was about energy security and we have not heard a word about energy security out of their mouths since it was passed.”
Manchin said the administration is now “all about the environment.”
“Let me be very clear. If the Administration does not honor what they said they would do, and continue to liberalize what we are supposed to invest in over the next ten years, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening,” he said. “And if they don’t change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill.”
Manchin had at first opposed the version of the bill that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was pushing because of the money related to energy and climate change, and he said last fall he did not want to put more money into an economy for fear of driving up inflation.
But he supported the negotiated version because the deficit reduction provisions and lowering costs of prescription drugs will help with inflation.
Manchin said at the time that the energy part of the act addressees both fossil fuels and a gradual transition to renewables, but in a common sense way.
“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said.
The act, he said, will help with energy security by continuing to emphasize the need for fossil fuels as well as making permitting processes easier, including the permit process for natural gas pipelines.
Not only is the goal to be energy independent here, he said, but also to “backfill our allies with the cleanest fossil energy in the world.”
The act makes a “tremendous investment in the future of energy,” he said, calling it a “balance” that embraces fossil fuels as well as technologies for renewables.
“This is a bill that keeps the fossil fuel industry strong and the country strong…until new technologies will kick in as the market takes over eventually..,” he said of renewables becoming more affordable and feasible. “It is an all-in energy policy.”
But he now says that is not what he sees being implemented, and he will not just sit idly by and watch it happen.
Manchin has also been vocal about his support of raising the debt ceiling, but including spending limits negotiations in the process.
“He [President Biden] can’t play Russian roulette with the debt and debt ceiling.,” he said Monday. “That would be disastrous for our economy and for the American people… This is the United States, not the divided states. You have got to get in a room and work out the differences for the sake of our country.”
Last week, Manchin issued statements about the debt ceiling negotiations and referred to Biden’s lack of response as a “deficiency in leadership.”
“America is facing a historic economic crisis brought on by an abject failure to address our exploding national debt, chronic inflation, a looming recession, and the more immediate need to raise the debt ceiling,” Manchin said. “Our elected leaders must stop with the political games, work together and negotiate a compromise. Instead, it has been more than 78 days since President Biden last met with Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy. This signals a deficiency of leadership, and it must change. The fact is we are long past time for our elected leaders to sit down and discuss how to solve this impending debt ceiling crisis.”
Manchin said he does not agree with all of McCarthy’s plan but it would serve the purpose.
“While it is reasonable to sincerely disagree with any specific debt ceiling approach, we will achieve a historic default, and the economic whirlwind which follows, if President Biden continues to refuse to even negotiate a reasonable and commonsense compromise.” he said. “To that end, I applaud Speaker McCarthy for putting forward a proposal that would prevent default and rein in federal spending. While I do not agree with everything proposed, the fact of the matter is that it is the only bill actually moving through Congress that would prevent default.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
