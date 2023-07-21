U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is once again questioning the Biden administration’s plan to require companies of all sizes to disclose information about their carbon emissions.
Called Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG for short, the climate disclosure rule jeopardizes America’s economic and energy security, according to Manchin, who questioned U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler on the issue Thursday.
“If ESG is taken in the same light of geopolitical unrest that we see around the world, you’re putting us in a very unfair disadvantage and it can be very harmful,” Manchin said to Gensler. “We have to have a balance between the energy and the economy, we should never get into that unbelievable situation we have seen in Europe.”
A copy of the exchange between Manchin and Gensler was released by Machin’s office Thursday to media outlets.
“Nearly 90 percent of the 500 largest companies already publish sustainability reports, calling into question the necessity of new requirements. These new requirements are harming small operations and food supply chains,” Manchin added. “Are you taking into consideration these burdens?”
The West Virginia Democrat also questioned the SEC rulemaking process, and argued that insufficient time is being allowed for public comment.
“I understand that, under your tenure, the SEC has proposed twice as many rules as your predecessors,” Manchin said. “In the spring of this year, you announced your intention to finalize more than two dozen of these rules. My colleagues on both sides of the aisle, as well as businesses of all sizes, have expressed concern that the SEC has provided insufficient time for public comment, particularly given the significance of many of these rules. Constituents and companies affected by these rules believe comment periods should fall into the traditional 60-90 day range, however, under your tenure, 74 percent of rulemakings have had 30-day comment periods.”
Manchin is a rarity among Democrats in questioning the new ESG rules being pushed by the Biden administration.
Last year he sent a letter to Gensler expressing concerns with the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule, which he argued could hinder a “all-of-the-above” energy policy which Manchin say the country needs. He also expressed concern that reporting requirements could extend to small businesses down the supply chain indirectly contributing to emissions, also known as Scope 3 emissions.
In May of this year, Manchin led a group of 38 senators in expressing concerns to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over the Federal Insurance Office’s recent efforts to force the Biden Administration’s ESG agenda onto the state-regulated insurance industry.
Also in March, he objected to Biden’s veto of the bipartisan Congressional resolution to nullify the administration’s ESG rule. He also joined 50 other senators in attempting to challenge the ESG rule in February.
