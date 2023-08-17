One year after it was signed into law by President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is still defending the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Republicans are still attacking it.
Manchin, whose vote was critical toward the passage of the bill, on Wednesday called it a “historic” measure, arguing that the IRA has helped “working and middle class families in West Virginia.”
According to Manchin, the IRA included $238 billion in debt reduction, lowered the cost of prescription drug prices for millions of seniors, including more than 400,000 West Virginians on Medicare, capped insulin at $35 for seniors, and secured permanent funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
However, Republican opponents of the IRA quickly fired back Wednesday. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the bill is nothing more than the first iteration of the Green New Deal.
“As Democrats celebrate the one-year anniversary of their partisan climate and regulatory spending spree, the reality is the results have been devastating for the American people,” Capito said. “The Inflation Reduction Act poured trillions of taxpayer dollars into unaccountable programs that have done little to actually reduce emissions. Americans should know that through this legislation they’ve subsidized the Democrats’ first iteration of the Green New Deal, all while they continue to pay sky-high prices to fill up their tanks and power their homes.”
Capito said the IRA is “extremely unpopular” in energy-producing states like West Virginia.
Opponents of the bill have seized on several aspects of it, including the funding provided by the IRA for the hiring of thousands of new IRS agents over a 10-year-period, along with the funding it provides for more electric vehicle charging stations.
U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was able to pass a bill that temporarily delayed the hiring of those new IRS agents sought by Manchin.
“We did get a one-year delay in the debt ceiling bill,” Mooney told the Daily Telegraph last week. “It was a one-year delay.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said the new IRS agents funded by the IRA will go after small businesses across the nation. Griffith said the IRA is the “Green New Deal with some new clothes.”
Mooney is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 U.S. Senate race to challenge Manchin, who has not yet said whether he actually intends to seek re-election or not. Incumbent Republican Governor Jim Justice also is seeking the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate race.
In a prepared statement Wednesday defending the IRA, Manchin took a swipe at the Biden administration, which he said was attempting to use the IRA to implement a “radical climate agenda,” which Manchin said was not the original intent of the bill.
“With respect to energy security, and contrary to those in the Biden administration who seek to undermine this goal, this law re-established an all-of-the-above energy policy and empowered the growth of fossil fuels and renewables,” Manchin said. “If implemented as designed the IRA will ensure that all Americans have more reliable and more affordable power for years to come.”
Manchin said both Republicans and Democrats should embrace the IRA.
“Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal political times both political parties would proudly embrace because it is about putting the interests of Americans and West Virginians first,” he said. “Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda, and that begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden administration’s efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law. This country needs leadership and my hope is that elected leaders in both parties and in the White House put down their political swords, stop playing to the ideological extremes and focus on the very goal of this legislation — to help our hard working families and build a better, stronger and more secure nation for this generation and the next.”
Charles Owens
