A nationwide rail strike was averted Thursday as the U.S. Senate voted 80-15 to pass a bill that imposes a contract for unions negotiated by the Biden administration.
The negotiated settlement, which had already been approved by eight of the 12 rail unions and passed by the House on Wednesday, will give employees a 24 percent pay raise, $5,000 bonuses retroactive to 2020 and one additional day of paid leave, among other provisions.
But the bill did not include seven days of paid sick leave the freight rail unions wanted. The bill that did include the paid leave narrowly passed the House but was defeated 52-43 in the Senate after it failed to reach the 60 votes needed.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. was the only Democrat to vote against the paid leave version of the bill.
“Today I voted to codify the negotiated collective bargaining agreement and prevent any type of rail strike,” Manchin said after the vote. “A strike of that magnitude would have a painful impact on our economy and that is an unacceptable scenario as inflation continues to squeeze West Virginians and Americans heading into the holiday season. Our rail workers provide a tremendous service to our country and I am pleased to know they will be getting a 24% wage increase, additional personal leave and additional provisions to protect them from being punished when they take unpaid sick leave. While I am sympathetic to the concerns union members have raised, I do not believe it is the role of Congress to renegotiate a collective bargaining agreement that has already been negotiated.”
Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a joint statement.
“We’re relieved that we averted a rail shutdown, which would have had disastrous consequences on our economy right before the holidays,” the statement said. “But we’re disappointed that our colleagues rejected a separate bill we supported to provide sick days for our rail workers. The workers who keep our trains and economy running are invaluable. They need and deserve paid sick leave. Especially after COVID, the notion of seven days of paid sick leave for full-time workers is basic common sense. It keeps coworkers and customers healthier when sick employees are able to take time off to attend to their health needs. and this adds to the productivity of workplaces. We will continue to look for ways to protect workers.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also voted for the bill that passed and said earlier in the day Thursday before the vote that the Senate should not be in the business of renegotiating a settlement.
Congress does have the right to remove a strike as an action by union members, but negotiation is the responsibility of union leadership and they “struck a bad deal,” she said of the four unions that did not settle because of the lack of paid leave.
“The more important point is the leadership negotiated the package,” she said, adding that if Congress intervenes, “then we get in the business of usurping the authority of these unions, their leadership and the companies…”
Capito said during a virtual briefing Thursday morning a strike, which was set for Dec. 9, “would be devastating to West Virginia.”
Any rail disruption would have a “huge impact” with not just the coal industry, but many ancillary services and supplies as well as many other needed products, she added.
Congress hasn’t intervened in a rail strike since 1992.
