The two U.S. Senators from West Virginia have introduced reforms in the federal permitting process, but so far the two versions have not yet come together in a package that will garner enough bipartisan support.
At the center of the permitting reform is the fate of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 300-mile natural gas pipeline that, when completed, with bring natural gas from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va.
Both senators want to see the pipeline, which is about 90 percent complete, finished as soon as possible, and both believe permitting reform will expedite the process since the MVP is tied up in litigation over whether federal permits have been adequately satisfied.
Manchin said during a virtual press briefing Thursday the only way to make this happen is to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) extending government funding to keep it running because the CR also includes those permitting reforms that, he said, could bring the MVP online in about six months.
“If it doesn’t get done in the CR, it is dead,” he said, urging everyone to “put politics aside” and step up to the plate.
Capito also held a virtual press briefing Thursday and said she doesn’t know if she will support the CR because she was not involved in the process of developing the details of the permitting reform included and has not yet received the text.
For her part, Capito led 38 of her GOP colleagues this week in introducing Simplify Timelines and Assure Regulatory Transparency (START) Act, comprehensive federal regulatory permitting and project review reform legislation.
“Since our calls for action and offers to see legislative text from the permitting ‘deal’ remain unheeded, Republicans are introducing this legislation … to deliver solutions to the roadblocks, delays, and postponements of key infrastructure projects across the country,” she said. “The START Act would provide regulatory certainty to states, expedite permitting and review processes, codify substantive environmental regulatory reforms, and expedite permitting of the critically important Mountain Valley Pipeline. Republicans are unified in working to deliver needed permitting reform, and this legislation is a blueprint for how we can help communities benefit from being able to finally get critical projects across the finish line.”
Capito said the lack of access to the reform package agreed to by Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been “frustrating,” and she does not know if the permitting reform is substantial enough.
Republicans want permitting reform, and have for a long time, she said, but no one is yet sure what Manchin has negotiated as a consequence of his support of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“If it has the MVP, I could look favorably on it,” she said of the CR, but she has yet to see the details.
Manchin indicated Capito has enough GOP senators on board with her plan that she could bring over for a vote of support of the CR, but that is not yet a certainty.
“She has the clout,” he said.
Capito said she hopes the permitting reform needed will find a “sweet spot” that would garner bipartisan support.
But even with support in the Senate, she said the House may be a different matter.
“Some Democrats are not accepting it,” she said of the House, and there is even some pushback on the Senate side.
Manchin said he knows at least 45 Democratic senators are supporting it, adding that Sen. Bernie Sanders is not.
Regardless of the discussions, both agree reforming the federal permitting process is crucial, not only for the MVP but for virtually any major energy project.
Manchin said, for example, in Canada the permitting process takes three years maximum, but in the U.S. that may be 10 to 12 years.
“It impacts all forms of energy,” he said, adding that the U.S. has the most excessive permitting process than any country in the world. The result is long waits and the subsequent rise in costs of the projects, which is then passed on to consumers.
The MVP continues to be held up in court over federal permits, the most recent being a decision made U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va. to invalidate approvals previously granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to construct the pipeline on federal land.
That includes Jefferson National Forest, which the MVP must pass through in Monroe and Giles Counties, with a total of about 3.5 miles on federal land involved. The pipeline also must run under the Appalachian Trail where it crosses the ridgeline of Peters Mountain in Monroe County.
Manchin said permitting reforms would streamline the process.
“This bill directs the court system to do the job in a timely fashion and rotate around,” he said, referring to giving other courts the opportunity hear the same case. “Other judges need to look at it.”
The MVP could be on line in about six months if given the green light by courts, he said, and that means natural gas could be flowing to help the domestic market and increase the availability of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) for the international market.
“We have a very short period of time,” he said of making a decision about supporting the CR and the permitting reform that is included. A partial shutdown of the government could happen Oct. 1 if the CR is not passed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.