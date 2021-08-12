WASHINGTON — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators were on opposite sides of a procedural vote to push forward a reconciliation process for a proposed $3.5 trillion Democrat spending package, but both agree the price tag is “irresponsible.”
“Early this morning, I voted ‘YES’ on a procedural vote to move forward on the budget reconciliation process because I believe it is important to discuss the fiscal policy future of this country,” Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said Tuesday evening in a statement regarding his vote. “However, I have serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion.”
The procedural vote in essence allows the proposal to move ahead with the finalizing of the details. It passed 50-49, along party lines.
Committees can now write a bill that would spend up to $3.5 trillion on items such as climate initiatives, paid leave, child care, education and health care.
But Manchin’s vote on the final bill, which will be necessary to pass it, is not a given.
Manchin said Congress has already pumped more than $5 trillion of stimulus into the economy during the last year.
“The challenge we now face is different: millions of jobs remain unfilled across the country and rising inflation rates are now an unavoidable tax on the wages and income of every American,” he said. “These are not indications of an economy that requires trillions in additional spending. Every elected leader is chosen to make difficult decisions. Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington.”
Manchin has said in the past he will not make a decision on voting for the bill itself without first seeing all the details and, of those details, what may be needed and if there is money to pay for it.
“Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating,” he said. “More importantly, I firmly believe that continuing to spend at irresponsible levels puts at risk our nation’s ability to respond to the unforeseen crises our country could face. I urge my colleagues to seriously consider this reality as this budget process unfolds in the coming weeks and months.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, voted against the budget resolution and called the plan a “reckless tax and spending spree.”
“It’s baffling that Democrats see Americans experiencing record inflation under the Biden economy, leading to increased prices on everyday goods and services, and then decide the best course of action is to throw gasoline on the fire with a $4.2 trillion dollar reckless tax and spending spree,” she said. “Even worse, they want the cost of their new social programs, expanded safety nets, and economically-damaging proposals to rest solely on the backs of working families, small businesses, and consumers. The partisan budget that passed along party lines today is remarkably irresponsible, and further exposes the divide between Democrats in Washington, D.C. and the hardworking West Virginians they want to endlessly tax.”
Capito has also agreed with Manchin that the best strategy is to first see what may be needed, then find the money to pay for it.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
