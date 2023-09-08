Two West Virginia lawmakers are challenging a federal Environmental Protection Agency rule that restricts the use of a common compound used in cleaning supplies and pharmaceuticals.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are urging the Biden administration to reconsider an EPA rule that restricts uses of methylene chloride. Methylene chloride is a compound either used in or used to manufacture various products, including military equipment, commercial-grade cleaning supplies and degreasers, pharmaceuticals, and specialized polycarbonates designed for semiconductors, according to Manchin and Capito’s office.
Manchin, chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Capito, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, all sent a letter Wednesday to EPA Administrator Michael Regan urging the repeal of the new rule.
“While we wholeheartedly endorse commonsense regulation on applications of methylene chloride that are deemed to pose an unreasonable risk to human health, we are apprehensive with EPA’s seemingly arbitrary evaluation that deems no level of risk acceptable for manufacturers,” the three lawmakers wrote in the letter to Regan. “This zero-tolerance policy would result in all industrial and commercial applications of methylene chloride — including its use as a heat transfer fluid or processing aid, and the majority of solvent uses — being subject to an outright ban, with limited exceptions for just a handful of industries.”
Manchin, Capito and Vance also warn that the rule could potentially end polycarbonate manufacturing in the United States. Polycarbonate is used in applications across a wide range of industries, including the automotive and transportation sectors, consumer goods, construction, packaging and medical devices.
Furthermore, they warn that the EPA rule would shift production away from America to China, which would increase global dependence on China and away from the United States.
Capito, Manchin and Vance also argue that such a ban isn’t necessary since industrial users of methylene chloride have already adopted strong workplace safety standards.
The three senators are asking for a timely response from Regan on their concerns.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
