BRADSHAW — The town of Bradshaw in McDowell County has been awarded a $1 million federal grant for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the $1 million award Friday from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin and Capito said the funding will be used for improvements in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Bradshaw area of McDowell County.
The two lawmakers said the funding will be used specifically for sanitary sewer improvements and the replacement of two water storage tanks.
“Investing in infrastructure is essential to improving the lives of all residents across West Virginia," Manchin said in a prepared statement. "These investments will help expand drinking water containment and wastewater treatment systems so that all West Virginians have access to clean water and sanitation, no matter where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for West Virginians to receive the services they need and deserve.”
“From highways to water pipes, modern infrastructure is essential,” Capito added in the joint statement with Manchin. “As chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works’ Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I am working every day to strengthen agencies and programs like the Appalachian Regional Commission that support infrastructure investments in West Virginia. I am thrilled to see this funding come to West Virginia, and I will continue to use my positions as a leader on the Committee on Environment and Public Works and the Committee on Appropriations to support modern, dependable infrastructure for West Virginians.”
Another $780,000 in ARC funds was awarded to the town of Clay.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
