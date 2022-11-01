By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — A $2.8 million federal funding award will allow for a voluntary buyout of approximately 30 structures located with a McDowell County floodplain, officials said Tuesday.
According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the $2,817,600 award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used to strengthen flood protection and flood damage reduction in the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed.
The funding is through the Natural Resources Conservation Service and will support a voluntary buyout of approximately 30 properties to restore natural floodplain conditions. That, in return, will reduce flood risks and improve human health and safety, the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.
McDowell County has seen several devastating floods in recent years, including the destructive storm of July 8, 2001. Entire communities, including Anawalt, Northfork, Keystone, Welch, Indian Ridge, Elkhorn, Peel Chestnut Mountain, Algoma, Leckie, Spencer Curve, Pageton, Carwell Hollow, Big Four, and Kimball all sustained significant damage during that storm. Mobile homes located near rivers and streams were washed away. Cars and trucks were either under water or floating downstream. Many homes and businesses were knocked from their foundations. Even schools were damaged.
A mere 10 months later, another horrific flooding event ravaged McDowell County on May 2, 2002. Eight lives were lost during the 2002 flood. Much of the damage in 2002 was centered in Welch.
“West Virginia has been hit hard by serious flooding in recent years, impacting communities across our state. It is more important than ever that we work together to strengthen our flood protection and prevention measures,” Manchin said. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $2.8 million to bolster flood protection and damage reduction in the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the project. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure West Virginia communities are prepared for any storm or disaster that comes our way.”
“West Virginians know the dangers presented to our communities by flash flooding and the havoc that it can create," Capito added. "That’s why it’s essential that we make investments into flood protection efforts now so we can help guard our localities from potential destruction in the future. This funding will enhance our flood safety efforts in southern West Virginia along the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River, and increase the safety of our residents in McDowell County. I’m glad to announce this funding today, and I look forward to seeing this project become a reality as a result."
Residents in the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed in McDowell County are often subjected to flooding due to concentrated real estate development in the floodplain, the two lawmakers said.
The West Virginia Flood Tool analyzed flood damages at 128 homes and buildings to determine a comprehensive, cost-effective solution, and recommended the voluntary buyout, demolition and restoration of approximately 30 properties in the floodplain.
The project will reduce flood risks throughout the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed and enhance flood safety for the surrounding communities, Manchin and Capito said in the statement.
A start-date for the project was not immediately announced.
