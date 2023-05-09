With the end of the national COVID emergency and Title 42 looming on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin has offered a bill to help curb an expected surge of migrants trying to cross the southern border.
Manchin joined Senators Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ari., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, to introduce bipartisan legislation “resembling” Title 42, giving the Administration a “two-year temporary expulsion authority for migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. without inspection or proper documents.”
Title 42 was enacted in 2020 at the recommendation by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) in response to the pandemic as a way to keep most migrants from entering the country.
“It is truly a shame we continue to govern from crisis to crisis,” Manchin said in announcing the proposed legislation. “Despite ample notice about the pending expiration of Title 42, the Administration has failed to properly secure our southern border.”
Manchin said the crisis is “only getting worse and our broken immigration system is ill-equipped to handle it.”
“Our bipartisan legislation creates a two-year temporary solution to prevent a complete collapse at our southern border,” he said. “Now, our political leaders must put partisanship aside to finally secure our border, establish a reliable visa program and ensure the American Dream is possible to everyone who follows the law and is willing to work hard.”
The bipartisan bill provides protections for migrants whose return to their home country would threaten their life, freedom, or expose them to torture, and also allows case-by-case exemptions for migrants with acute medical needs.
Kelley Moore, Communications Director for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Monday Capito has reviewed the bill “and feels that we need to address the impending challenge presented by Title 42, which is expiring this Thursday.”
“This legislation is one way that could help,” Moore said. “In the meantime, Senator Capito will continue to work, as she has for several years, to present solutions to these problems that the Biden administration has too long ignored.”
The Biden administration recently announced it is sending 1,500 troops to the border to help with administrative work, freeing border patrol and other officials to do their jobs.
But Capito said last week during a virtual press briefing she does not support the move.
“It is too little, too late,” she said of sending soldiers to the border.
The problem is, and has been, a lack of a “real immigration legislation,” she said, and Congress needs to make that happen.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he does not support Manchin’s bill.
Mayorkas said during an interview with NBC News Sunday the administration is ready for the end of Title 42 because it has been working to “cut out smugglers.”
“The landscape at the border has changed over the past 10 years. No longer are migrants able to just come to the border on their own. That land south of our border is controlled by smugglers and we are cutting them out,” he said.
Mayorkas also said he opposes the Manchin legislation because Title 42 is “not an immigration set of rules,” and that he is not worried about it no longer being used on the border.
Since its inception in early 2020, Title 42 has been used to block about 2.5 million migrants from crossing the border, Homeland Security officials have reported.
