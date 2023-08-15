More area projects have been approved for federal funding, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The veteran West Virginia Democrat announced another round of Congressionally Directed Spending awards Monday. Manchin said projects receiving federal funding include phase three of the city hall project in Princeton, a proposed energy corridor in Bluefield, a new sewer project in Monroe County and a new senior center in Bradshaw.
Manchin said the local funding requests were secured in the Senate Appropriations Committee’s fiscal year 2024 funding bills.
The local funding awards include $657,000 for phase three of the Princeton City Hall complex. Manchin said the funding will be used to move the Princeton Police Department into a newly renovated space with the rest of the core municipal administrative offices.
In a second award, the McDowell County Commission on Aging will receive $554,000 to replace the existing Bradshaw Senior Center.
In a third award, Manchin said the Red Sulphur Public Service District will receive $500,000 for a new sewer project in the Peterstown area.
Two funding awards were announced by Manchin for the Bluefield area.
The first was a $656,000 award to the Center for Applied Research & Technology, Inc. for what Manchin said is a carbon-managed distributed energy system for research and development purposes.
Manchin said the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) will receive a $557,000 award for the WV Create Center and site development for a Project Carbon Corridor. He said the funding will be used by BEDA for clearing and grading required for the proposed development.
The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit Congressionally Directed Spending requests (formerly known as federal earmarks), which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted federal funding for projects that bolster their communities, according to Manchin’s office.
Previously announced Congressionally Directed Spending awards from Manchin included a $1.9 million award for the Bluefield National Guard Readiness Center planning and design and a $7.1 million award for the Bluefield State Applied Research Foundation for the Bluefield State University College of Nursing and Allied Health Expansion Project.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.