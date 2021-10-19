WASHIINGTON — Priorities in nine draft appropriations bills include funding for Concord University, McDowell County and the City of Bluefield, according to a statement released Monday by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that he had secured West Virginia priorities in nine appropriations bills and urged the Appropriations Committee leaders to find bipartisan compromise to pass the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) federal budget.
“I am pleased to see the draft Democratic appropriations bills include many West Virginia priorities that I fought for including water and wastewater upgrades, healthcare and education investments, transportation projects and economic development opportunities for West Virginia,” Manchin stated. “While these draft bills are a first step, we must find a bipartisan compromise to pass a reasonable, fiscally sound spending bill. As I have said numerous times before, I will not vote for legislation that does not include the Hyde Amendment and I fully expect the final spending bill to include that language. These nine draft bills have huge wins for the Mountain State, and I will keep fighting to ensure West Virginia gets our fair share in the final spending bill. There is still work to be done, and I will continue to work with my bipartisan, bicameral colleagues to pass this vital legislation.”
The following funding was part of the draft appropriations bills:
• McDowell County Septic Tank Solutions: $495,000 to design and install 35 on-site residential septic systems.
• Concord University: $850,000 to establish a school of professional nursing with an emphasis on rural health solutions.
• Bluefield Historic District Restoration, $600,000: Fund for the City of Bluefield to support renovations to historic district building restoration.
