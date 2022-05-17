WELCH — A $6.4 million federal funding award will allow for a continuation of the Elkhorn Creek Water Project in McDowell County, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday.
The $6,480,000 award to the McDowell County Public Service District will fund phase III of the Elkhorn Creek Water Project along the U.S. Route 52 corridor. The funding award is coming from the American Rescue Plan through the Economic Development Administration.
A second award of $1.2 million for Regional Optimal Communications in Princeton also was announced by Manchin Tuesday. That funding award will be used for the design of a statewide broadband implementation plan through a consortium of counties led by the Region 1 and 4 Planning and Development Councils in Princeton.
Manchin said the Mercer County award supports the completion of a state-wide roadmap for implementation of affordable broadband initiatives throughout West Virginia, including administrative services and contractual work.
In all, $7,680,000 in ARP funds is being awarded to McDowell and Mercer counties.
“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and today’s announcement is great news for McDowell and Mercer counties and the entire region,” Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments will provide critical upgrades to water infrastructure and expand high-speed broadband access. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic development across the Mountain State.”
Phase three of the Elkhorn Water Project will extend county water to the Crumpler, Ashland, Worth, Rolfe and Gilliam communities, as well as the ATV resorts and related facilities currently serving the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in McDowell County.
Manchin said phase three of the project will provide quality and dependable potable water and fire protection services to approximately 50 businesses, including bed and breakfasts and private campgrounds.
Phase three of the water project will be matched with $1.6 million in state funds and is expected to create 85 jobs, retain 40 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment, according to Manchin’s office.
Two earlier phases of the Elkhorn Creek Water Project have already been completed, including phase two, which was finished last month. Phase two is providing county water to 112 customers in the Upland, Kyle and Powhatan communities; 163 customers in the town of Northfork and the community of Algoma; and 101 customers in the city of Keystone.
