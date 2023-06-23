BLUEFIELD — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced a $1.9 million federal funding award Friday for the planning and design of the Bluefield National Guard Readiness Center.
Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he secured funding for the project in the Appropriations subcommittee markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs funding bill.
Manchin said the $1,950,000 award will be used for the planning and design of the Bluefield National Guard Readiness Center to meets standards for anti-terrorism and force protection.
According to the project description, the funding will be used for the planning and design services for the renovation of the Bluefield National Guard Readiness Center in Mercer County.
According to Manchin's office, this renovation will support training, administration and logistical requirements for the 285 soldiers and 116 pieces of major equipment from the units stationed in Bluefield at the Brushfork National Guard Armory and provide a needed update to the building, which was constructed in 1950.
In addition, the project will ensure that unit equipment can be properly maintained to meet readiness requirements for mobilization and support state emergency operations in southern West Virginia, Manchin's office said.
Local officials applauded news of the federal funding award Friday.
"Anytime we see a significant improvement of readiness at a moments notice for any emergency we face, it’s good to have facilities on hand that can be of service," Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. "The guard is responsible not only to military operations but also emergency preparedness."
Puckett said an updated facility will help ensure the guard is ready to respond at a minute's notice.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
