Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is defending money for the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) in the inflation Reduction Act, saying new agents hired will not target anyone making $400,000 or less a year.
The act earmarks $80 billion spread out over 10 years to beef up the number of tax agents, hire other employees and to update technology to provide better customer service.
With more tax agents on board, the act says, tax laws can be enforced against the wealthy and corporations that do not pay the taxes they owe. The income from that increased enforcement will, the act says, help pay for the other programs included.
Republicans have blasted the act in general, and money for the IRS in particular, asserting it will mean more people who make less than $400,000 as well as small businesses will be audited more with the new agents. They also say 87,000 new agents will be hired, some alleging they all will carry guns.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said recently the new tax agents will not just target the wealthy, they will also go after smaller businesses.
But Manchin, as well as Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, said that is not the case and new guidance released by the Department of the Treasury details what will happen.
“This guidance from the U.S. Treasury on the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act should debunk the false information spreading about what’s truly in this legislation,” Manchin said. “West Virginia families making less than $400,000 and small businesses will not be targeted because they are already paying their taxes.”
Manchin said that any suspected harassment by the IRS should be reported.
“And I encourage any West Virginians who feel targeted or harassed by the IRS to please call my office at 304-342-5855,” he said.
The guidance clarifies that “neither West Virginia families making less than $400,000 per year nor any small business will be subject to any additional audits,” Manchin said, information that is consistent with a separate letter the Trump-appointed IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig released last week.
Manchin also said that, according to a report from Syracuse University, “the number of millionaires being audited has plummeted over the last decade with a 72 percent decline from 2012 through 2020.”
“This new guidance is designed so that the very richest will pay their fair share, just like the vast majority of Americans who already pay their taxes,” he said.
The letter released by Rettig said the Inflation Reduction Act “includes much-needed funding for the IRS to improve taxpayer service, modernize outdated technological infrastructure, and increase equity in the tax system by enforcing the tax laws against those high-earners, large corporations, and complex partnerships who today do not pay what they owe.”
“Specifically, I direct that any additional resources—including any new personnel or auditors that are hired—shall not be used to increase the share of households below the $400,000 threshold or any small businesses that are audited relative to historical levels,” Rettig said in the letter. “This means that, contrary to the misinformation from opponents of this legislation, households earning $400,000 per year or less or any small businesses will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited.”
He said the new enforcement resources will focus on “high-end noncompliance.”
“There, sustained, multi- year funding is so critical to the agency’s ability to make the investments needed to pursue a robust attack on the tax gap by targeting crucial challenges, like large corporations, high-net- worth individuals and complex pass-throughs, where today the IRS has resources to initiate just 7,500 audits annually out of more than 4 million returns received,” Rettig said.
The resources will also “support a much-needed upgrade of technology that is decades out-of-date, and an investment in taxpayer service so that the IRS is finally able to communicate with taxpayers in an efficient, timely manner. I look forward to working with you on creating new digital tools to allow taxpayers to get information from the IRS instantaneously and on improving taxpayer service, so the agency is well-equipped to answer calls when they come in.”
“This historic investment in our tax system will accomplish two critical objectives,” he said. “It will raise substantial revenue to address the deficit; and it will create a fairer system, where those at the top who do not today comply with their tax obligations find it far less easy to do so, and where all taxpayers receive the service from the IRS that they deserve, and that your dedicated workforce is eager to deliver. The importance of the work ahead cannot be overstated.”
According to the Associated Press (AP), the Treasury Department initially planned to hire up 87,000 employees over the next 10 years, but the final number has not yet been determined and “those employees will not all be hired at the same time, they will not all be auditors and many will be replacing employees who are expected to quit or retire, experts and officials say.”
The agency has lost roughly 50,000 employees over the past five years due to attrition, according to the IRS. More than half of IRS employees who work in enforcement are currently eligible for retirement.
The AP also reported that only about 2,000 agents carry guns because they work in the criminal investigation division, according the agency documents.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.