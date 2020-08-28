PRINCETON — After a judge reminded him of his rights, a Mercer County man who beat a sick puppy to death last January pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty as well as a felony charge of fleeing police with reckless indifference.
John Michael Wimmer, 26, of Bluewell was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Wimmer was arrested on Jan. 9 along with Justin McKinley Mitchelson, also of Bluewell, and charged with felony animal cruelty. Both men were arrested after a parent stopping at Bluewell Elementary School called Mercer 911 and reported that a puppy was being beaten at a neighboring apartment complex.
Mitchelson, the puppy’s owner, told investigators that it had consumed Lysol and had to be put out of its misery. A Virginia Tech veterinarian examined the puppy later and said while it had pneumonia and a worms problem, it had not consumed anything toxic like Lysol. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Wimmer said he had put the puppy on a log and struck it about three times with a piece of firewood.
Wimmer pleaded guilty Thursday to animal cruelty, a felony carrying a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. He also pleaded guilty fleeing police with reckless indifference, a felony charge from a separate case which occurred on March 13 while he was free on bond. The fleeing charge has a penalty of one to five years.
Sadler asked Wimmer first how he pleaded to the animal cruelty charge, then to the charge of fleeing with reckless indifference.
Wimmer twice replied, “Guilty, your honor.”
Under the plea agreement, the state agreed to remain silent when Wimmer is sentenced and not object to having the sentences run concurrently, Sadler stated.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said the sentence Wimmer is facing by pleading guilty is the same he would have faced if convicted at trial. Whether the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively will be determined by Judge Sadler. Two misdemeanor charges, conspiracy and fleeing on foot, were dismissed.
Attorney Ryan Flanigan, who represented Wimmer, moved for a presentencing investigation. Sadler ordered that this investigation be conducted, and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 28. Wimmer is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.
Mitchelson failed to appear for a court date after he was indicted by the grand jury. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and he will be held without bond once he is apprehended, Lynch said after the hearing.
Kim Bay, president of the Mercer County Humane Society, attended Thursday’s hearing. She said afterward that she read about the pending plea agreement in Wednesday’s edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Bay said that she called Lynch before the hearing and learned that by pleading guilty, Wimmer would be facing the same sentence he would have faced if a jury had found him guilty.
“He was not getting preferential treatment,” Bay stated. “We’re just pleased by what happened here.”
There are plans now to send letters to the Judge Sadler encouraging the court to run Wimmer’s sentences consecutively, meaning he will have to serve them one after the other instead of at the same time.
“Now we have time to prepare. We take animal cruelty seriously in Mercer County and he was charged with the highest sentence he can serve,” Bay said.
The local Humane Society helps low-income pet owners, she said. Pet owners who cannot afford to have their dogs or cats treated or euthanized if this becomes necessary can call any veterinarian, who will then contact the Humane Society. In one case, a woman who contacted the society said that she couldn’t afford to have her aging dog euthanized. Bay said this aid is only for low-income owners.
