PRINCETON — After a judge reminded him of his rights, a Mercer County man who beat a sick puppy to death last January pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty as well as a felony charge of fleeing police with reckless indifference.
John Michael Wimmer, 26, of Bluewell was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Wimmer was arrested on Jan. 9 along with Justin McKinley Mitchelson, also of Bluewell, and charged with felony animal cruelty. Both men were arrested after a parent stopping at Bluewell Elementary School called Mercer 911 and reported that a puppy was being beaten at a neighboring apartment complex.
Mitchelson, the puppy’s owner, told investigators that it had consumed Lysol and had to be put out of its misery. A Virginia Tech veterinarian examined the puppy later and said while it had pneumonia and a worms problem, it had not consumed anything toxic like Lysol. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Wimmer said he had put the puppy on a log and struck it about three times with a piece of wood.
Wimmer pleaded guilty Thursday to animal cruelty, a felony carrying a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to fleeing police with reckless indifference, a felony charge from a separate case which occurred on March 13 while he was free on bond. The fleeing charge has a penalty of one to five years.
Under the plea agreement, the state agreed to remain silent when Wimmer is sentenced and not object to having the sentences run concurrently, Sadler stated.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said the sentence Wimmer is facing by pleading guilty is the same he would have faced if a jury had found him guilty. Whether the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively will be determined by Judge Sadler. Two misdemeanor charges, conspiracy and fleeing on foot, were dismissed.
Attorney Ryan Flanigan, who represented Wimmer, moved for a presentencing investigation. Sadler ordered that this investigation be conducted, and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 28. Wimmer is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.
Mitchelson failed to appear for a court date after he was indicted by the grand jury. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and he will be held without bond once he is apprehended, Lynch said after the hearing.
