PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who attempted to escape from custody in August 2018 decided Monday not to enter into a plea agreement with the state and go to trial instead.
William Skeens, 31, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a scheduled plea hearing. Skeens was charged with attempt to commit a felony, escape, after the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received information in August 2018 that an escape attempt by a regional jail inmate would be made.
The attempt was to be made when Skeens was brought to Mercer County Magistrate Court for a hearing, Chief Deputy Capt. Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said after the arrest. He was not at liberty to discuss details about how the escape was to be carried out. No injuries were reported.
In October 2018, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Skeens on charges including: escape; forgery; uttering; attempt to commit a felony, to wit: escape; grand larceny; and destruction of property.
A plea hearing was scheduled Monday, but Skeens declined to proceed with it, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
“The defendant decided that he wished to go to trial,” according to the records for Monday’s hearing.
A trial date was set for late September. Skeens is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
