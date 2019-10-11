BLUEFIELD, Va. – A Tazewell County man wanted on multiple charges relating to a domestic violence incident was arrested Friday afternoon near Lotito Park.
Brian Mustard, 50, of Springville, Va. was wanted on charges including attempted arson, abduction and malicious wounding, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
Deputies went to a Bailey Switch home in the Springville, Va. area about 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance, Hieatt said.
"What resulted is that three felony warrants were taken on Brian Mustard," he stated. "Attempted arson, abduction and malicious wounding."
Hieatt said the female victim was not actually taken anywhere, but an abduction charge still applied.
EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene, but the woman "at this time is OK," Hieatt stated.
Sgt. J. Crigger and Lt. J.E. Hankins with the sheriff's office were searching for Mustard and located him near the Bluefield city park. Both Crigger and Hankins are also part of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
"They've been sworn in to the Marshals Service and can cross state lines," Hieatt said.
Mustard was being transported back to Tazewell County to appear before a magistrate for arraignment.
