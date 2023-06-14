PRINCETON — A man wanted for attempted murder in Ohio was apprehended Tuesday by West Virginia State Police troopers on Interstate 77 in Mercer County
Devion Williams, wanted in Stark County, Ohio, for numerous felony charges, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. after a traffic stop at the 12-mile marker on the West Virginia Turnpike, according to a press release from State Police Capt. J.S. McCarty.
Troopers had received a “Be On the Lookout” alert on Williams around 3 p.m. indicating he was possibly traveling north on the turnpike in a black Chevrolet Traverse.
The vehicle was spotted around 6:30 p.m., at which time Corporal D.R. Murray and Corporal M.J. Glende of the Turnpike Division initiated a traffic stop.
“Corporal Murray and Corporal Glende confirmed Mr. Williams was, in fact, the passenger in the vehicle and took him into custody without incident,” McCarty stated in the release.
Williams is currently in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.
