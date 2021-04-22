BLUEFIELD — Police removed one person Thursday from the Bluefield State College campus after a person at a bus stop near the college's main entrance said he was feeling suicidal and stated that he was off his medications.
The Bluefield Police Department was notified when a pedestrian at the bus stop near U.S. Route 52 indicated that he was off his medication and that he was feeling suicidal, Provost Ted Lewis of Bluefield State College said.
"So the police came and met with the individual, and took the individual where he needed help," Lewis said later. "It was not a college student. The individual was in no college building and was no threat in any way, shape or form."
Patrolman A.B. Palmer with the Bluefield Police Department said that the individual, who was taken to a local hospital, was not armed. The individual's name was not released.
"I was very impressed by how quickly Officer Palmer responded to the incident, how quickly Jim Nelson got a message out publicly college wide that there was no incident. Bluefield State takes the health and safety of its students extremely seriously," Lewis said.
