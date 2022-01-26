TAZEWELL, Va. — A man now serving a life sentence for the April 1997 murder of an elderly Richlands taxi driver is seeking a writ of actual innocence from the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Jonathan Harvey Gilbert of Richlands, Va. now 42, pleaded guilty April 26, 1999 to the first-degree murder of a cab driver. Gilbert also pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.
Albert Basham, 84, was found April 4, 1997 after his taxi cab was discovered near a Town of Richlands storage area, according to a previous report in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney at that time, Mike Dennis, said Basham died as the result of a stab wound. His body was located a few feet from the taxi under some railroad ties and debris.
Dennis asked the court to impose the maximum sentence of life in prison for first-degree murder and a life sentence on the robbery charge. Gilbert was sentenced on Aug. 16, 1999 to life in prison without being eligible for parole.
Gilbert is serving his sentence at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap, Va., according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
In a writ of actual innocence, the petitioner is asking the state supreme court to review his or her case.
On Nov. 22, 2021, the Attorney General of Virginia filed a declaration and petition for a writ of certiorari. A writ of certiorari calls for a lower court to send a case’s records to the Supreme Court of Virginia for review. Circuit Court Clerk Tammy B. Allison said Tuesday that the records have been sent to the state supreme court.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said Tuesday that his office would support Gilbert’s conviction.
“We will do whatever we can to maintain the integrity of this conviction. We believe it is 100 percent legitimate,” Plaster said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.