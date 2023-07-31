LASHMEET – One man suffered life-threatening injuries after an ATV and a pickup truck collided on Route 10 near Lashmeet in Mercer County.
Mercer County deputies responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Route 10 at the intersection of Reese Harmon Ridge, according to Capt. Jesse J. Ruble, Road Division Commander for the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
An ATV traveling south July 28 on Rt. 10 nearing the intersection lost control in attempt to slow due to stopped traffic, Ruble said. The crash occurred about 12:40 p.m.
The ATV, driven by Christopher Northrup, 37, of Lashmeet, crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and struck the front of a Nissan Titan. Northrup was ejected from the ATV and later airlifted to CAMC General Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Nissan Titan were treated and released at the scene, Ruble said.
This incident is under investigation by Mercer County Deputy Cpl. L. L. Addair.
