PRINCETON — A Spanishburg man will serve at least seven years in jail on charges related to a high speed chase, child endangerment and other charges from earlier this year.
Mark David Hill, 38, was sentenced in Mercer County Circuit Court Tuesday by Judge William Sadler. to one to five years for child neglect, six months for DUI, one to five years for fleeing from police, one to 10 years for forgery and five years for wanton endangerment.
According to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Hill has already served six months, which was concurrent with the child neglect charge, and the fleeing and forgery sentences are also concurrent.
However, the five years for wanton endangerment is consecutive, so Hill will spend a minimum of seven years in jail.
The sentencing was related to a high-speed chase in March involving wanted suspects, a reported stolen car and motorists being run off the road.
Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier on Thorn Street in Princeton, a previous account said. The car went up Mount Horeb Road off U.S. Route 460 and continued down Clover Dew Dairy Road.
Parks said the driver ran five other vehicles off the road, one almost resulting in a head-on collision.
“The pursuit lasted only a minute, but it was getting so dangerous that I called it off after a minute,” Parks said.
The vehicle’s occupants left it after the pursuit was ended and attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended, he said.
Hill and his wife, Carolyn Jean Hill, 31, also of Spanishburg, had outstanding warrants on felony charges of gross child neglect and wanton endangerment connected to a Jan. 7 incident in Spanishburg involving a child.
That incident started when deputies responded to a call about a reported shooting at a Spanishburg home, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
“The complainant, Mark Hill, stated that his wife, Carolyn Hill, had a gunshot wound to the hip,” Sommers said in his criminal complaint. “Upon investigation, deputies were led to believe that Carolyn Hill had shot herself and was taken to Raleigh General Hospital.”
Sommers said that on the same day, a neighbor told him that a 5-year-old child had been present, and said that Mark and Carolyn Hill had been arguing and that Mark Hill had shot her. Sommers contacted Child Protective Services, which was granted emergency custody of the child.
Sommers said that he went to the Spanishburg home with several deputies to secure the child and arrest Mark Hill “for several outstanding warrants.” Hill was found in the home hiding under a sheet.
Sommers said Hill said that he and Carolyn Hill had used a controlled substance the evening prior to the incident. Hill said that he was asleep and “was woke up by Carolyn pointing the pistol at his head, asking him where her medicine was.” The child was present in the room.
Mark Hill said during the interview that Carolyn “told him if he didn’t find it she was going to fill him,” Sommers stated in the report. “She continues to yell at him and he stands up and slowly got closer to her. Once close enough, he slapped the gun away from his face and they began wrestling during which time the firearm discharged, striking her.”
