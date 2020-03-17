PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who pleaded guilty last year to third-degree sexual assault involving an underage girl was sentenced Monday in circuit court.
Dustin Allen Lewis, 26, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a disposition hearing. Lewis pleaded guilty in December 2019 to two charges of third-degree sexual assault.
Lewis was arrested Feb. 12, 2019 and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual assault involving an underage female juvenile. An investigation started when Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was asked to look into a complaint from the juvenile’s mother. The mother indicated that the victim was having a sexual relationship with Lewis.
During a forensic interview conducted by Child Protect, Inc., the victim stated that she and Lewis had had sexual intercourse five times between May 2018 and Dec. 25, 2018, according to court records.
Swope sentenced Lewis to two terms of one to five years in prison, according records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. He was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail pending his transfer to the West Virginia Department of Corrections.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
