PRINCETON — A local man who had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault involving a juvenile sentenced Monday to a term of 10 to 25 years in the penitentiary.
William Preston Harris, 22, Princeton was indicted last June by the Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including sexual assault second-degree and sexual abuse first degree.
Harris was brought Monday before Circuit Court Judge William J. Sadler for sentencing. Harris had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a female juvenile, according to a statement released by Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler.
Sitler thanked Trooper A.S. Reed of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment and Child Protect of Mercer County for their “outstanding investigation” of the case.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Cassell handled the case and its prosecution, Sitler said.
After sentencing, Harris was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver and into the custody of the Department of Corrections, Sitler said. Harris had received the maximum amount of time for this conviction and will be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.
Harris will also be supervised by the Mercer County Probation Department under its enhanced sex offender supervision after he serves his sentence, according to the press release.
