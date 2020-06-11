BLUEFIELD – A loaded gun and almost $30,000 in cash were found when a visit by police and home confinement officers led to a Bluefield man's arrest.
Reginal D. Lowe, 34, Bluefield was arrested when officers with the Bluefield Police Department assisted Mercer County Home Confinement officers Wednesday and searched a home on Clovis Street. Lowe was arrested at the scene, according to a statement police released Thursday.
The following was found during the search: one loaded hand gun; 921 Hydromorphone tablets; 76 grams of marijuana; and $29,546.00 in US currency.
Lowe was already on bond and home confinement. The “street” value of the drugs confiscated were in excess of $30,000, investigators said.
