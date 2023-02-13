A Franklin County, Va. man was killed in Giles County early Saturday after a brief police pursuit.
Virginia State Police said the driver, Rebel R. Hodges, 35, of Rocky Mount, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
A passenger, Shaddai B. Boyer, 33, of Martinsville, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The VSP said the crash occurred at 2.33 a.m. when a Chevrolet Prism was traveling west on Rt. 460 at a “high rate of speed” when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
“Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460, according to the VSP.
Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons said a Sheriff's Office deputy had pulled over the car initially after observing the vehicle "swerving all over the road from one side to the other" on Rt. 460 near Narrows.
"The deputy pulled over the car, but when he walked up next to it after it had pulled over on the right side of the road, it took off," Millirons said, and the deputy returned to his car and drove west in the same direction since the car he had stopped was already out of sight.
The deputy then spotted some debris on the narrow, winding road in the "bluffs" section of Rt. 460 between Narrows and Rick Creek.
Millirons said the car had gone through the guard rails and over the embankment onto Rt. 460 east below.
"It was a pretty good drop," he said.
The VSP said the crash remains under investigation.
