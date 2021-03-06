PRINCETON — A man who was injured Thursday after a rollover crash ejected him from his van passed away after being transported to a local hospital, a deputy with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5 p.m. Thursday when a work van went into the median on U.S. Route 460 just east of Interstate 77 and rolled over, according to Deputy M.C. Altice. The van’s driver was ejected.
Altice said Friday that the driver, whose name was being withheld pending the notification of family members, passed away soon after arriving at Princeton Community Hospital.
Several passersby who saw the crash stopped and “administered first aid to the best of their ability,” Altice said. “They should all be thanked. Everybody came together to try to help this individual out.”
Altice, who is the investigating officer, was working on his report Friday. The investigation’s results were not immediately available.
Several witnesses said the van had been traveling at a high rate of speed, Altice said at the scene Thursday.
The East River and Oakvale volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the scene along with the Princeton Rescue Squad.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.