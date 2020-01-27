PRINCETON — One man was injured Monday after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on U.S. Route 460 near Princeton.
According to Deputy D. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly man driving an Oldsmobile pulled into the path of a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck.
The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was tossed from the Oldsmobile. He was apparently not wearing a seat belt, Calloway said.
The Green Valley/Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Rescue Squad also were dispatched to the scene of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.