GRUNDY, Va. — A Buchanan County man has been indicted for one count of first-degree murder.
Jeremiah Russell May, 27, of Hurley, Va., was also charged with the use of a firearm after the March 6, 2019 shooting death of Matthew Shon Hurley, according to a release from Buchanan County Commonwealth's Attorney, Gerald D. Arrington.
The fatal shooting occurred in Hurley.
On March 6, Buchanan County deputies responded to the Paw Paw section of Hurley in reference to a shooting. Matthew Hurley was pronounced dead on the scene while May was transported for gunshot wounds to Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky.
According to a previous statement by Sheriff Ray Foster, it was determined that May shot and killed Hurley after an argument then shot himself.
May is currently being held without bond, according to Arrington's release. A jury trial for May is scheduled for February 10, 2020.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.