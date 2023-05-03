An investigation is underway after a man being pursued by a trooper with the West Virginia State Police was killed when his own car ran him down.
On April 29, 2023, Trooper M.J. Adkins attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Silver 1998 Ford Focus for traffic violations in Huntington, according Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff with the West Virginia State Police.
The vehicle failed to stop and fled. The pursuit concluded when the suspect identified as James McGraw, 30 of Charleston, stopped and attempted to escape on foot, Maddy stated Tuesday in a press release.
McGraw failed to place his vehicle in park and as he attempted to flee the scene. His vehicle rolled on top of him, causing his death, Maddy said.
