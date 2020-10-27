By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has seen another COVID-19 related death and now has a cumulative total of 813 cases, almost doubling the number in just over a month.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said a 73-year-old man died at Princeton Community Hospital, the county's 32nd COVID death.
“He was not connected to a long-term care facility,” she added.
The growing number of cases has continued for weeks, she said, with 17 new cases reported today and 12 probable.
“We have 343 active cases,” she said, with 470 recovered.
The increase in cases has placed Mercer County in the gold category on the state County Alert System as of today.
Donithan said that means the health department must set up free drive-through testing within 48 hours, so it will be available at the department on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Outbreaks continue, she said, with five cases in one church, four schools, a mental health facility and a care agency.
On Oct. 1, the county had seen a total of 466 cases.
