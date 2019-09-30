TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Michael Lee Dennis announced Monday that Barry Joe Coleman, 41, entered a guilty plea to the capital murder of Nancy Carolyn Smith.
In addition to capital murder, Dennis said Coleman also pled guilty to the robbery of Nancy Carolyn Smith, statutory burglary of Flanary Storage while armed with a deadly weapon, abduction, soliciting a firearm by an ineligible person, possession of Suboxone, a Schedule III drug, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia, cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Richard C. Patterson sentenced Coleman to three life sentences with no possibility of parole, with an additional 28 years to run consecutive.
Dennis said evidence shows that on December 16, 2015, Coleman entered Flanary Storage located on Kents Ridge Road in Richlands with the intent of committing robbery. Dennis said Coleman attacked Nancy Carolyn Smith, who was 58 at the time and an employee at Flanary Storage, with a large hunting knife.
After an intense struggle, Dennis said Coleman overcame Carolyn and subsequently killed her. Dennis said Coleman then ransacked the office, took the cash box belonging to the business and stabbed Smith's small dog, which ultimately survived.
Dennis said Coleman then went to a nearby residence for the purposes of "cleaning up." The resident, extremely scared for her and her family's safety, called law enforcement while he was in her bathroom attempting to shoot up Suboxone and cleaning himself up along with the knife.
Coleman was immediately taken into custody by the Richlands Police Department and video evidence retrieved from Flanary Storage showed Coleman entering the business around 3:54 p.m. and leaving around 4:08 p.m. carrying the cash box. A customer who stopped to pay his storage rental found the woman's body approximately an hour later.
"I want to thank the family of Nancy Carolyn Smith for their support and patience during this long process," Dennis said. "Carolyn's family and I are satisfied with the outcome of this case. I also want to express my gratitude to the officers of the Richlands Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Tazewell County Victim/Witness Assistance Program, as well as the citizens who reported the suspicious activity that resulted in the swift arrest of Barry Joe Coleman. While this sentence can never replace the enormous loss Carolyn's family has to deal with on a daily basis, I hope that knowing Coleman will serve the rest of his life in prison without ever being eligible for parole will offer them some type of justice and peace in this situation Everyone who knew Carolyn speaks of what a kind and compassionate person she was and to know that a wonderful person like Carolyn lost her life to such a senseless, selfish act is heartbreaking. The only victim to survive this horrific attack was Carolyn's beloved Pomeranian, Oliver, who now lives peacefully with Carolyn's brother."
The case was investigated by the Richlands Police Department and the Virginia State Police. Tazewell County Victim/Witness Assistance Program provided support to the family as well as aiding in receiving veterinary care for the dog. s.
