PRINCETON — A local man was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges including grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing of foot after police pursued a stolen vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph.
Robert B. Godfrey, 18, of Princeton was arraigned before Magistrate Mike Flanigan on charges of grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference, reckless driving, no operators license, obstructing and fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. R.S. Gibson of the Princeton Police Department.
The case started about 7:14 p.m. Wednesday when Princeton Police officers responded at Liberty Gas Station on Rogers Street to a stolen car complaint. The vehicle’s owner had seen the white Toyota Prius traveling south on Locust Street toward Route 460, Gibson stated in the report.
Gibson went to the Locust Street area with other officers and spotted a Prius sitting at the red light attempting to make a right turn west onto Route 460. Gibson said he positioned his cruiser in the median and waited for the Prius.
When the vehicle headed west, Gibson activated his emergency blue lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
“At that time this officer observed the vehicle begin accelerating rapidly,” Gibson stated in the report. “This officer then activated his sirens as speeds quickly reached 100 mph in a 55-mph zone.”
The Prius failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of Route 460 and Ingleside Road, almost striking several vehicles at 70 mph, Gibson said. The vehicle then turned left onto Mount Horeb Road, passing several cars in the wrong lane around several blind curves at speeds reaching 70 mph.
Gibson said the vehicle was driven onto a “rough, remote one-lane unpaved roadway" until it reached a large gate. The vehicle attempted to push through the gate, but was unable to do so.
The driver fled on foot and ran down the road for about half a mile, Gibson said.
“While giving several verbal commands to the driver to stop, he refused to do so, all while continually reaching into his waistband,” Gibson said, adding the driver then threw something over the mountainside.
Gibson, Patrolman W.W. McGuire, and Trooper R.L. Jones with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment “took the male driver to the ground and placed him in handcuffs” after he stopped and faced toward them, according to the report.
Godfrey told the officers that he had thrown marijuana over the mountainside.
“The accused also, without being asked, stated, ‘I thought that was my friend’s car,’” Gibson stated in the report.
Gibson contacted the stolen car’s owner, Arvin Martin, to come and retrieve his recovered vehicle.
Flanigan set a $30,000 cash or surety bond. Godfrey was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail. Grand larceny carries a possible sentence of one to 10 years in prison. Fleeing with reckless indifference has a term of one to five years .
