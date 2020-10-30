PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing charges including DUI with death after being arrested in connection with a crash in the Lashmeet area.
Bobby Trent, 35, of Princeton was charged with DUI with death, obstruction, driving suspended, DUI with injury, expired registration and no insurance, according to Deputy J.S. Bish of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
The case started Tuesday when deputies responded to a call about a crash in the 3180 area of Matoaka Road in Lashmeet, Bish said in his criminal complaint.
Bish said that when he arrived on the scene, he observed a silver Pontiac sitting off the roadside and a black Ford resting on its top in the road.
Bish stated in his report that he saw an elderly female, Daisy Ryan, on her back, and not moving, on the driver’s side of the Ford. He then checked her and found “a faint and light pulse.” He tried to get the female, Daisy Ryan, to gain consciousness. After multiple attempts, he began to check for a pulse again and was unable to find one.
“At this point, Lt. (S.J.) Cary and I began to start lifesaving techniques as members of the Princeton Rescue Squad arrived on the scene,” Bish said.
Bish said in his report that he spoke with the Ford’s driver. She was that she was driving down the hill on Matoaka Road and as they approached the part of the road that allowed passing, she observed an arm emerge from the Pontiac’s driver’s side and “appeared to motion her to go around.” As she started to overtake the Pontiac, for some unknown reason it turned sharply left, causing her to hit the vehicle, which caused her Ford to flip onto its top and slide into a ditch.
Bish then approached Trent, who had been in the Pontiac. A woman who was with Trent first said that she had been driving it, but Trent later said he was the driver, according to the report.
Trent was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where he consented to a blood draw, Bish said in the report. While at the hospital, Bish spoke to the ER charge nurse and was informed that Ryan was deceased. The Ford’s driver had “possible life-threatening injuries.”
Trent agreed to submit to a drug recognition evaluation (DRE).
“At the end of the evaluation, I was advised by the DRE that Mr. Trent was under the influence of a drug and was unable to operate a motor vehicle safely,” Bish said.
Trent is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
