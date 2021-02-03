PRINCETON — A Bluefield man who pleaded guilty last year to causing his infant daughter’s death learned Tuesday that he is now facing 15 years to life in prison.
Jacob Lee Richards, 29, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sentencing. On Sept. 20, 2020, Richards pleaded guilty to death of a child by a parent by child abuse, a felony which carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
Richards was arrested July 5, 2017 after his 10-month-old daughter was brought to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Physicians told Detective K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department that the infant had detached retinas in both eyes, numerous brain bleeds and brain trauma that were signs of Shaken Baby Syndrome. The infant passed away July 8, 2017 at a Roanoke,Va. hospital.
Richards with first charged with malicious wounding. After his daughter’s death, this first charge was dismissed. The October 2017 session of the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Richards on charges including first-degree murder, death of a child by parent by abuse, malicious assault and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 20, 2020 to death of a child by parent by abuse.
Attorney Joshua Lawson, who represented Richards with attorney John Byrd during Tuesday’s hearing, said their client understood that he had pleaded to a serious crime. Lawson stated that Richards was undergoing detoxification when the child’s death occurred, but “he hasn’t tried to use it as an excuse” and has accepted responsibility for his actions.
“We’re not asking the court for probation,” Lawson told Wills. “We know that’s not even feasible at this time.”
Lawson asked the court to consider “the vast array of sentencing options” that would give Richards some chance of having a life in the future.
Richards read a letter in which he said that his actions “weigh heavily on my heart and soul” and that he missed his daughter. He told his family that he had let them down and should have sought treatment for his addiction.
“I miss our daughter so much and I’m sorry I took her away from you,” Richards told his wife in the letter.
Richards then appealed to the court.
“I just ask that you don’t make my incarnation forever,” he said to Wills.
Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said that based on the plea agreement that was previously made, the state recommended that Richards be sentenced to the penitentiary.
Wills swore in Richards and proceeded with sentencing.
“These are the type of cases where the court lays awake at night thinking about it,” he said.
Wills said that after reviewing letters from the family and a probation officer’s report, he had concerns about Richards.
“He told the probation officer that he blacked out and really didn’t remember what happened,” Wills said. “To me, that’s hedging. A little baby’s life has been taken...based on that, the court finds the Mr. Richards is not a candidate for probation or any of the alternative sentences, so I’m going to sentence him for life.”
Wills told Richards that he has 60 days to file an appeal of his sentence. He was given 1,308 days credit for time served in jail since his arrest.
The plea agreement was reached before Cochran was sworn in as prosecuting attorney in November 2020.
No family members addressed the court during the sentencing.
