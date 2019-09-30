PEARISBURG, Va. — A car crash in Giles County on Friday evening resulted in the death of the car’s passenger and the DUI arrest of the driver.
According to Virginia State Police Trooper B.D. Williams, a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling west on Eggleston Road when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road. The Corvette continued down an embankment and overturned.
Tony L. Lovell, 47, of Clinton, Ark., the passenger, was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that night. Lovell was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, Glen E. Lovell, 61, of Christiansburg, Va., who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Glen Lovell was arrested for DUI, Williams said.
The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. on Eggleston Road, less than a mile east of Route 622/Up the Hollow Road.
Williams continues the investigation into the fatal accident.
Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
