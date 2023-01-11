OAKVALE – A Raleigh County man installing fiber optic cable was electrocuted Wednesday morning while working in a bucket truck along Kellysville Road in Mercer County.
The West Virginia State Police was notified about 11:37 a.m. about a workplace accident off Kellysville Road near Oakvale Elementary School, according to Trooper First Class D.B. Whited, the investigating officer.
The man was later identified as Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley, Whited said.
An autopsy will be conducted by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office, he said
McGrath was installing some fiber optic cable while he was working in a bucket truck when the workplace accident occurred, Whited stated.
The accident occurred on private property, and little could be seen from the roadway.
Employees with American Electric Power were dispatched to shut off the electricity so McGrath could be reached, Whited said. No other injuries were reported.
Whited said he could not release information about McGraff's employer. The investigation is ongoing.
The Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene; its station house is located nearby on Kellysville Road. Units of the Princeton Rescue Squad were sent as well.
