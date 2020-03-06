BLUEFIELD — A man sentenced to 57 years in prison in 2018 for killing a Tazewell County woman has died.
Shaun M. Wakefield, 36, of Woodbridge, Va., died in prison in November 2019, said Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, but no details have been released other than “he had an illness.”
In September 2018, Wakefield pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of Danielle Pruett of Bluefield, Va. He agreed to the plea to avoid a possible death penalty and was sentenced to 57 years in prison, essentially a life term without parole.
“We never received anything official from the prison system,” Hieatt said of Wakefield’s death. “They told us he had an illness. It (lack of details) seemed odd to me.”
Win Sisson, with the Virginia Department of Corrections office of communications, confirmed the death and said Wakefield was imprisoned at Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Va., at the time.
“He is deceased,” Sisson said. “He died on Nov. 2, 2019.”
But Sisson said he had no information related to the cause of death and referred inquiries to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Richmond.
A call to that office requesting details of the death has not yet been returned.
The case was featured on a TV show, Murder Tapes, on the Investigation Discovery channel on Wednesday night.
Pruett was reported missing March 17, 2016 and her body was found the next day along Route 720 near Bluefield, Va., after law enforcement agencies searched various parts of the county.
Hieatt said at the time that Pruett’s cell phone was tossed to the side of the road and found by a passerby who reported it, giving authorities a possible location.
Hieatt said Pruett and Wakefield were acquaintances and once it was determined she was last seen with him shortly before she disappeared through video surveillance, he became a suspect and his movements could be tracked because he had recently been released from Pocahontas Correctional Center and was wearing an ankle bracelet.
He had also been driving Pruett’s car, which was found along the Governor G.C. Peery Highway near Bluefield, Va.
That tracking led to the discovery of her body and the March 29 murder charge against Wakefield, who had been in custody since March 18 after being determined a suspect.
Hieatt said Pruett died from blunt force trauma. No weapon was ever found.
At the time of the murder, Wakefield was on bond for a felony charge of larceny, third or subsequent offense, and was subsequently charged with altering a drug screen.
Former Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis said at the plea and sentencing the decision to enter the plea agreement was made after consulting with Pruett’s family.
On Sept. 28, 2018, Wakefield pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, grand larceny of an automobile and concealing a dead body. Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley amended the indictment from capital murder to first-degree murder and accepted the guilty pleas.
Hurley then sentenced Wakefield to 70 years for murder, suspending 13, and also suspending a total of 15 years on the other two charges.
Dennis said Wakefield received what is “effectively a life sentence” and also faced charges in Alexandria, Va., a probation violation after being convicted of several felonies.
Before sentencing, Hurley also asked Wakefield if he had anything to say. He did not.
