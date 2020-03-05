TAZEWELL, Va. — The man sentenced to 57 years in prison in 2018 for killing a Tazewell County woman has died.
Shaun M. Wakefield, 36, of Woodbridge, Va. died in prison in November 2019, said Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, but no details have been released other than “he had an illness.”
In September 2018, Wakefield pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of Danielle Pruett of Bluefield, Va. He agreed to the plea to avoid a possible death penalty and was sentenced to 57 years in prison, essentially a life term without parole.
“We never received anything official from the prison system,” Hieatt said. “They told us he had an illness. It (lack of details) seemed odd to me.”
According to Wakefield’s online obituary, he died on Nov. 1, 2019.
The case was featured on a TV show, Murder Tapes, on the Investigation Discovery channel on Wednesday night.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
