BLUEFIELD, Va. — A local man was charged Monday with armed robbery after allegedly entering a car dealership and taking $4,000 worth of car keys.
The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. when the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man attempting to steal a vehicle at Mint Motors along Route 460 near Bluefield, Va., Sheriff Brian Hieatt said.
“There was a man who was messing around inside one of the cars,” Hieatt stated. “Then he went into the building and stole $4,000 worth of keys to the car and he did have knife out, and that’s where the armed robbery comes into play.”
This man, 34-year-old Steven Craig Johnson of Bluefield, Va. was confronted by a mechanic. He threw the keys at the mechanic and left on foot, Hieatt said. Johnson was carrying a duffle bag when he fled the scene, walking across Route 460 near the Comfort Inn and heading toward Bluefield, Va.
“The Bluefield, Va. Police Department responded to assist us and actually found the man,” Hieatt said. “They took him into custody for us. I’m very appreciative of their quick action in apprehending the man.”
Deputy Tony Stilwell is the investigating officer. Johnson is facing charges including armed robbery, attempted vehicle theft, and grand larceny. A syringe was found along with the keys. It has been sent away for testing, and there could be additional charges depending on what is found, Hieatt said.
Johnson is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Tazewell, Va.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
