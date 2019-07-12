PRINCETON — A Mercer County man faces up to 40 years in prison after being charged with second-degree murder after a shooting involving an AK-47 was reported Thursday night at a Stoney Ridge Road home in Bluefield.
Timothy Paul Hager, 22, of Bluefield was arraigned Friday before Magistrate William F. Holroyd on a felony charge of second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Rasnick. After informing Hager of his rights, Holroyd set a $50,000 cash-only bond.
The case started when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Stoney Ridge Road after a shooting was reported, according to a report filed by Detective Sgt. S.A. Summers with the sheriff’s department.
Upon arrival, deputies located a female individual who said she was the person who called 911 and said that Hager had shot her boyfriend, Joshua Rasnick. Deputies found Ransack near the home’s front door “deceased from several gunshot wounds.
Deputies and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment were able to locate Hager in the woods and after a short foot pursuit. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges, Sommers said in the report.
The girlfriend told investigators, who told them that while she was inside the residence, Hager and Rasnick had an argument and as Rasnick was walking towards the front door, he was shot “with what she believed to be a rifle. After the shooting ,she ran out the front door to a neighboring home and called 911.
A search warrant was executed at 1277 Stoney Ridge Road, Sommers said. Six spent shell casings were found near the victim and two rounds were found on the kitchen floor.
“An AK-47 semiautomatic rifle was found outside, behind the residence, with a 30-round magazine loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62x39, identical in caliber to those found inside the residence,” Sommers stated.
Hager also faces misdemeanor charges of battery on an officer, obstruction and fleeing on foot. Holroyd set a $3,000 cash-only bond on those charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.