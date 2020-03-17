PRINCETON — A local man is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.
Robert Avon Hurst II, 31, of Princeton as the result of an investigation which started when Mercer County deputies were dispatched to Princeton Community Hospital about a female who was less than 12 years old, according to Detective Sgt. S. A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
A relative said she had confronted Hurst about abusing the female, and he stated “that it did not happen and to prove it,” according to the report.
On Feb. 27, a forensic interview was conducted. During the interview, the female described Hurst’s conduct with her, and she identified parts of a male and female body for the interviewer, Sommers said in the report.
Sommers said he located Hurst on March 9 and transported him to the sheriff’s department for an interview. After being advised of his Miranda Rights and waiving them, Hurst provided a statement and denied the allegations.
First-degree sexual assault carries a possible term of 25 to 100 years in prison. Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child carries a penalty of 10 to 25 years in prison.
