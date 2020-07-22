PRINCETON — A West Virginia man has been arrested in Mercer County on charges related to soliciting sex over the internet involving a minor.
James Biggerman, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning, according to Det.-Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Biggerman’s arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by Sommers into sexually explicit communication between Biggerman and two 13-year-old females.
Sommers said the arrest was made in Bluefield after Biggerman traveled here from Hedgesville.
He has been charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, distributing to minor obscene matter, and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.
Members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, and the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were involved in the arrest.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.